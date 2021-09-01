Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 15.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $93,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.