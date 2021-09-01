Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 322,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,572,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,979. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $147.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

