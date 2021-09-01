Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,516,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

