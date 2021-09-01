First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. 113,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.