Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 2,693,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,688. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

