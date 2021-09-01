Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 31,267 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,453,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48. The company has a market cap of $471.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.