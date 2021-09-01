Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00161085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.84 or 0.07436578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,284.61 or 0.99746670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01000988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00807807 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

