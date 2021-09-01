Analysts Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target at $1,745.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. 8,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

