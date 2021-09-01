Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 1,131,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,613. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

