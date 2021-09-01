EDC Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $278,447.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $773,176.60 and $278,447.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,464.86 or 1.00119033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009949 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00672121 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.