Typhoon Network Reaches Market Cap of $855,725.26 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $855,725.26 and $13,490.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00161085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.84 or 0.07436578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,284.61 or 0.99746670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01000988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00807807 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.