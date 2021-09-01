Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,123. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

