Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $370,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.30. The stock had a trading volume of 420,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,980. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

