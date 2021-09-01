Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,090 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $145,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.