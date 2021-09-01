First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 2,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,361. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,006 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

