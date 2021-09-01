BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 59970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.