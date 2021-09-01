First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,435 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 72.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 21,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

