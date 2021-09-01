Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,308. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.