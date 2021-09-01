Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,070 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of Duke Realty worth $576,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,175,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,060. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

