Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $59.54 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $59.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00363959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.68 or 0.02268700 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

