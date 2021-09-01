Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $387,590.35 and $85,692.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.