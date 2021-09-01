Drep [new] Achieves Market Cap of $31.81 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $5.08 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.