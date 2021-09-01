Orion Protocol Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $267.54 million and $18.98 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00018407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

