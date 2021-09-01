-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

