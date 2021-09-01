-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 197,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

