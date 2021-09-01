iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641,454. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

