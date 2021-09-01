Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 28,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,748. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

