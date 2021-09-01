Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $652,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF remained flat at $$6.31 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

