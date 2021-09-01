Ghost Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,007.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $241,007.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

