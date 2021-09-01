Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,470.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $79,995.52 and $159,470.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00372635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

