Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

