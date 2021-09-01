Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cabot reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cabot by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 97,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

