$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.79. 46,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.