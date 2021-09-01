Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.70. 32,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

