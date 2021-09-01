Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,874. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

