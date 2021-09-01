Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.83. 407,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,240. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.65. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$11.42 and a 1-year high of C$27.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.52.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,575,384 shares in the company, valued at C$45,548,756.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,706.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

