ArGo (ARGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,907.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $105,907.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

