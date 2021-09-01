First National Trust Co Has $6.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 101.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $733.82. The stock had a trading volume of 676,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

