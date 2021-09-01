Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CSOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. 60,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $57.50.
In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.