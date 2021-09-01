Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. 60,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

