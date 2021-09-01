Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 840,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,658. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

