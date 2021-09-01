Syscoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $149.25 million and $3.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00372654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 122.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,260,303 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

