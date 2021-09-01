Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

ADSK traded down $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.80. 191,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

