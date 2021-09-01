DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,287 shares of company stock worth $714,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

