Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.20. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,285.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

