Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.20. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
