Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Declines By 22.2%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 901,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Nihon M&A Center stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.