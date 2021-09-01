Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Decreases By 24.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NextSource Materials stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

