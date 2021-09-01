Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Decreases By 24.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NextSource Materials stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.19.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
