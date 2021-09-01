Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

