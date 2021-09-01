Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.69. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 6,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,016. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

