Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,529. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

