XSGD (XSGD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,544.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $41,544.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 50,949,219 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

